A golden day in the history of the university-Dr Yeole

Aurangabad, Jan 14:

Today will be a golden day in the history of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, said vice chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole.

Dr Yeole was speaking at the bhumi pujan ceremony of the Namantar movement's (name extension day) martyrs memorial near Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University gate on Friday. Speaking further Dr Yeole said that the entrance of the university is an inspiration not only for all Ambedkarites but for all. Bhumi pujan is also being held at the memorial of the martyrs of the name change movement, justifying the name extension day. This monument will be an inspiration, a guide for the new generation. Every tourist visiting the city will pay a visit to this monument. Work is also underway to complete the beautification of the university gate in the next six months. The beautification will give a new look to the campus. Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dilip Bhard, chairman of the namantar martyrs memorial committee Dr Pratibha Ahire, member of management council Dr Rajesh Karpe, Dr Fulchand Salampure, dean Dr Valmik Sarvade, Dr Chetna Sonkamble, senate member Sunil Magare, Adv Dr Vijay Subukade and director of student development board Dr Mujtajib Khan were present.