A person who faces troubles is alive

Aurangabad, Aug 9:

There is no country, state, district and village in the world where there is no trouble. There are troubles in the lives of all people. This is what makes them alive. Otherwise there is no trouble in the life of the dead person. Therefore, overcome the crisis and turn it into strength, said Rashtrasant Acharya Pulaksagarji Maharaj. He was speaking at the third series of Dnyan Ganga mahotsav held at Hirachand Kasaliwal premises in Nawabpura on Tuesday.

Acharya said that everyone living in the world has to face difficulties in their lives. If there is only happiness, then its importance will not be understood. If there are troubles along with happiness, we learn to value our life. Whenever difficulty knocks on the door, tell yourself that you are capable of dealing with adversity. Bhramansundari Mandal presented a traditional dance. Shobha Dhariwal, Dr Shantilal Singhi, Rajesh Mehta, Anil Mali and others were present on the occasion.