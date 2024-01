Abdul Aziz Jalnavi passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Abdul Aziz Jalvnavi (97, Sadatnagar) passed away on Wednesday evening.He leaves behind four sons, five daughters, daughters-in-law and sons-in-law and grandchildren. His Namaz-e-Janaza will be performed at Sadat Dargah Compound at 9 am, on June 22. His burial will take place at Graveyard near Shahshokta Miyan Dargah. He was the father of Abdul Waheed.