Absenteeism emerges as a concern for the rural HEIs

Dr Dadasaheb Salunke

In 2020, Higher Education Institutes (HEIs) remained closed due to Covid-19. Ever since, dwindling attendance in arts, science, commerce streams has been a pressing concern. An all-India survey of higher education reveals that a good chunk of enrollment happens in the traditional courses: Arts 34.2%, Science 14.2%, Commerce 13.3%. The malaise of absenteeism may be a precursor of imminent catastrophe.

In the past, students had limited sources of information. The Internet opened the floodgates of knowledge. Digital content took a toll on the classroom attendance. It deprives learners of peer-to-peer interaction which is crucial for mental well-being. Studies reveal that digital over-reliance causes social isolation and loneliness. On the contrary, students who physically attend classes demonstrate high level of self-esteem, communication skills and ability to form friendships. Truancy affects academic performance. Sadly, recruiters find fewer candidates fulfilling the recruitment criteria.

Colleges too have their own bundle of worries. Accreditation is mandatory. There is tremendous emphasis on co-curricular and extra-curricular activities in the accreditation framework. HEIs organize frequent activities cutting the classroom transaction short. The realisation that nothing tangible happens in terms of the subject domain dampens the spirit of attending class regularly. Hyper focus on general activities backfires.

Access is a detriment. Commuting to the institution from the far-flung villages is a herculean task due to poor transportation, frequent closures of HEIS due to natural calamities and other turmoils. The theoretical nature of the academic transaction triggers absenteeism. Lab experiments which engage them meaningfully need good physical infrastructure which may not be available due to financial constraints. Low priority accorded to lab work at the transaction level robs the pupils of creativity, research aptitude and problem-solving skills.

On days when the farming activities are at a full swing, students assist the families. The financial output of the labour work is immediate and that of education is futuristic. Community prejudices play spoilsport. If the community repeats that education has not provided any succour in their plight, it develops diffidence in the otherwise punctual student. There is a surge in the number of competitive examination aspirants in rural areas. After enrollment, the aspirants join the urban coaching centres.

The issue of minimum prescribed attendance attracted public attention in 2023 when some HEIs in Delhi issued notices to a large number of students for their poor attendance. Experts attribute low attendance to unattractive classrooms and poor institutional climate. There is a dire need for radical reforms to tackle the malady of absenteeism. Counseling and widening the scope of ‘earn and learn’ scheme could help tide over the problem of absenteeism.

The writer is associate professor,

Shri Muktanand College, Gangapur.