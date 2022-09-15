ABTYP to organise mega blood donation camp on Sep 17

Camp to be held at 10 locations in Aurangabad

Aurangabad, Sep 15:

A massive blood donation drive will be organised on September 17 by the Akhil Bharatiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad across the country. In Aurangabad, 10 camps are planned between 8 am to 6 pm, and one camp will also be held in Ahmednagar, said Aurangabad branch president Vivek Bagrecha, in a press conference here on Thursday.

Giving more information, secretary Ankur Luniya said, 2000 camps across the country are planned for a single day targeting to collect 1.5 lakh units. We have planned to collect 1000 units from Aurangabad this year and break our record of collecting 600 units in 2014. The mega blood donation drive will give a push to voluntary blood donation, not only in the State but also in the country. State’s health department, social and political organization, ICAI, Government Medical College and Hospital, Lions Club, LEO Club of Aurangabad, Mahavir International Metro City, Kamalnayan Bajaj Hospital and government officials are participating in the camp. The blood collection from Aurangabad will be done by the GMCH blood bank, Lions Blood bank and Lokmanya Blood bank. Vice president Vimlesh Sethiya, treasurer Gaurav Sethiya, PRO Sourav Nahata, Jayesh Surana, Mayur Achha, members Yash Sipani, Mahila Mandal president Anamika Dhoka and Suman Sipani were present on the occasion.

Blood donation centres in Aurangabad:

Vimal Complex, Osmanpura Circle.

Tax Practitioners Association Building, Railway Station road.

Riddhi Siddhi Hall, Ulkanagri.

Ahinsa Bhavan, Cidco N-3.

Kamalnayan Bajaj Hospital, Beed Bypass.

Amman Complex Waluj.

Dharnendra Engineering, Naigaon, Waluj.

BG Fastening and Engineering, Pharola, Paithan road.

Agrasen Bhavan, Pandariba road.

Patidar Bhavan, Jalna road.