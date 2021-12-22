Account holders of Malkapur bank warn of hunger strike

Aurangabad, Dec 22:

The account holders of the Malkapur Urban Co-operative Bank are facing financial difficulties as they are unable to withdraw money for education and treatment. Despite submitting several memorandums, the bank officials pay no heed to their requests. Hence the account holders have now warned to go on a hunger strike in front of the bank till their demands are met.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) put a six month restriction on the bank due to its poor financial conditions. This has put 70,000 account holders of the bank in jeopardy. Crores of rupees of the trading community are also stuck in the bank. Recently, a woman account holder who will undergo an operation met the bank officials and the union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad with her documents and requested money. But the officials pointed out the restrictions of the RBI and scrapped her request. Such difficulties are also being faced by other account holders. Hence the account holders have come together and warned of a hunger strike in front of the bank in the coming days.