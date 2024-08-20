Ace Academy celebrates Indian Independence Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Independence Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm at ACE Academy School, Chikalthana MIDC. Chief guest major subedar Dnyaneshwar Dangare hoisted the national flag. Student performances like march past, patriotic songs, dance, speeches, yoga and skit impressed all. Vice-president of Mula Education Society Udayan Gadakh, director Dr Subhash Devadhe Patil, Dr Nivedita Gadakh, CEO Dr Vinayak Deshmukh and principal Dr Ganesh Tarate appreciated the event. Students Yashika Kamble, Tanmay Shelke, Saanvi Jadhav and Sarthak Rathod anchored the event. Teacher Akshay Sonawane proposed a vote of thanks.