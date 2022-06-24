Acharya Pulaksagarji in Paithan today

Aurangabad, June 24:

Acharya Pulaksagarji Maharaj along with disciples will be arriving at Mahavir Stamb, Paithan on June 25 at 7 am. He will later hold a discourse that has been organised at the 1008 Munisuvratnath Digambar Jain temple, Paithan. Acharya Pulaksagarji travelled on foot from Shrirampur to reach Paithan. President of the Sakal Jain Samaj, Mahavir Badjate and others have appealed to the devotees of the Sakal Jain Samaj to remain present on the occasion.