Actor Girish Kulkarni to inaugurate Youth Festival of MGM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM Univeristy will host the first-ever two-day Youth Festival as part of its 41 foundation day. Actor Girish Kulkarni will inaugurate the festival at Rukhmini Hall at 10 am, on December 15.

Chancellor of MGM University Ankushrao Kaam, Vice Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, and Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar will also grace the event.

The students of different Departments and colleges of MGM will present their various arts, including individual and group singing and dance, skit, mime, one-act-play, mimicry, poster, collage, sculptor, rangoli, spot photography, poetry reading, elocution, short film, on December 15 and 16.

Coordinators of the youth festival Dr Raju Sonawne and Rahul Khare said that the winners will be presented the prizes in the main programme of the foundation to be organised on December 20.

