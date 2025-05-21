Adakune appointed as Add. Collector

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The state government has appointed Sambhaji Adakune as the new additional district collector at the district collector’s office in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The post had been vacant for the past few months. Earlier, Arvind Lokhande was transferred from the position, and although another officer was assigned, they did not assume charge. Now, the government has officially appointed Adakune to fill the long-pending vacancy.