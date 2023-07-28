Adarsh society scamster in police custody again

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The director of Adarsh nagri sahakari bank, who was arrested for a scam of Rs 202 crore, has been remanded in police custody for another 15 days. The investigating team also arrested two other directors, Kakasaheb Kakade and Tryambak Patil. Ashok Kakade and Ramsingh Jadhav were sent to judicial custody due to ill health.

The scam was unearthed on July 11, and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Inspector Sambhaji Pawar has arrested five directors so far. They have also seized 35 properties belonging to Mankape. However, the other directors are still absconding.

The court had granted police custody to Mankape and the other directors twice earlier. They were sent to judicial custody in Harsul Jail on July 25. The SIT on Friday requested the court for police custody of Mankape, Kakade and Patil for further investigation. The court ordered that they be kept in police custody till August 1. As of Friday, a total of 1,224 complaints have been filed related to the scam case.