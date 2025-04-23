ADDITION FOR THE NEWS

Water woes on upper floors"We have regular water supply now. However, we often face issues due to irregular municipal supply. When the city doesn't receive adequate water, our supply is also affected. During shortages, it's difficult to get water to the seventh floor as there's no system to lift tanker water upstairs."

—Sonali Pawar (Resident, CP Police Quarters)

Clean roads, internal drainage issues

"We have proper drainage and cleanliness as we reside in the quarters within the Commissionerate boundaries. The roads are clean, but we still face water and drainage issues inside the building."

—Seema Kadir (Resident, CP Police Quarters)

Poor hygiene, health at risk

There is no proper cleanliness in our quarters. This leads to many diseases and affects our health badly. The younger generation is growing up in such conditions, and it can become a serious social issue in the future. We need better hygiene to live a healthy life.

— Vinod Padmane(resident of SP police quarters)

Water once in 15 days

We get water only once in 15 days. This is a big issue for us because water is our basic need. Everyone has the right to clean water. It affects our health and daily life badly. If there are leakages in the water pipeline, it creates even more problems. Sometimes we don’t get water for many days. We have to manage everything without it. This is really difficult for us."

— Pooja Dhaneshwar (resident of SP police quarters)