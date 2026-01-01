Addition to "We will develop CSN as vibrant city"

“Along with converting Cidco leasehold properties to freehold, concessions were given to properties in Gunthewari colonies. There was a clear stance while establishing authority in Nashik, Nagpur, Sambhajinagar, and Pune. An authority was brought in to prepare development plans in Municipal Council and Gram Panchayat areas. In the future, the authority will carry out planned development. The focus will be on how to do planning and financing,” he said.

Fadnavi said that this city is a tourist destination and the plan for the Grishneshwar temple has been prepared. “The government is developing the temple corridor. Tourism will be promoted along with industries. The Kashi Vishwanath areas have been completely transformed during the Modi government's tenure. Tourism generates employment. Therefore, we will work in a planned manner. A proposal for 12 forts was submitted to UNESCO. A total of 23 countries voted on it,” he said.

He was asked what if someone becomes the mayor of CSMC. While answering this question, the Chief Minister gave a humorous reply, which elicited laughter from those present.

The Chief Minister said, "The job of a mayor and corporator is very demanding. People constantly curse them regarding work related to water, drainage, and meters. I'm saying this jokingly, but the one who committed sins in their previous life becomes a corporator, and the one who committed big sins becomes a mayor. Hindutva is our soul. There is no mobile phone without a SIM card. It's the same for us."