Adhyatmik Bruhat Mangalpath held

Aurangabad: An Adhyatmik Bruhat Mangalpath was organized at Pandariba Terapanth Bhawan on Sunday at 9 am to welcome the New Year. The mangal path was organised in the presence of Sadhvishri Madhusmitaji Adi Thana 5, disciple of Acharya Mahashramanji. A geetika was compiled by the Sadhvis on discretion and time planning. Sadhvi Shri Madhusmitaji advised everyone to act with restraint and discretion. She recited the Adhyatmik Bruhat Mangal Path to welcome the new year. The calendar of Khandesh Jain Shwetambar Terapanthi Sabha and Terapanth Yuvak Parishad Jalgaon was also released. President of the Sabha Kaushik Surana and Yuvak Parishad secretary Ankur Lunia took efforts. People from Jalna, Beed, Jalgaon and other areas were present.