Admission date extended for UG courses

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has extended the registration date for the admissions to the four-year Honours courses up to July 15.

The admitted students will get the opportunity to work directly in a reputable company for two semesters and will be provided with a stipend.

It may be noted that the university has started four-year vocational degree 'honours' courses this year in line with the new National Educational Policy (NEP) from the academic year 2025-26.

In this, the 'Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Programme' (AEDP) will be a four-year degree course. With the initiative of Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari, four courses were started namely B.Sc (Hons)-Industrial Electronics, B.Sc (Hons) Data Science, BCA (Hons) and BA Psychology (Hons).

B Sc (Hons)-Data Science will have 30 seats and the remaining three courses will have 40 seats each. Students who have passed 12th Science, Arts and Commerce will be admitted for this course.

The office of the Deputy Registrar of the Postgraduate Department appealed to the interested students to contact the Department of Electronics, Computer Science, Management and Psychology.