Admission process begins for Santpith courses

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The admission process for the Santpith courses affiliated to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) has begun.

Santpith coordinator Dr Pravin Wakte said that students take admission to the fifth batch of the Santpith courses at Paithan for the academic year 2024-25.

He said that 500 students have completed the different certificate courses of Sanpith in four batches. The university has made available various course details and applications on its portal.

The names of the certificate courses are Shri Tukaram Gatha Granth Parichay, Shri Eknathi Bhagwat Granth Parichay, Shri Dnyaneshwari Granth Parichay, Varkari Sampradaya Parichay and Mahanubhava Sampradaya Parichay.

The students have been successful in gaining spiritual momentum from the saints' literature. Coordinator Dr Wakte said that during the last four batches, those who have an interest in spiritualism completed the certificate courses along with degree, and post-graduate research in various fields. For details, one may contact the Sanpith coordinator or visit the university website.