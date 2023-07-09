Admission process for B Sc-Nursing begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) started online registration for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP)-2023 for the B Sc Nursing course for the academic year 2023-24.

SCETC conducted the Maharashtra Bachelor of Science in Nursing Common Entrance Test (MH-B Sc-Nursing-CET) for the admissions on June 11. The result was announced on June 28. The online registration for the admissions began on Saturday and its last date is July 15.

The aspirants can pay their fees up to July 16 and upload all required coloured scan documents up to July 18. The candidates can get verified their documents on or before July 19. The SCETC, the Competent Authority will release the merit list on July 21. Following the directives of the court, the State Government conducted a separate CET in the form of MH-B Sc-Nursing-CET.

Admissions of State & institutional quota through CET only

The seats are available for admission to the Nursing course through MH-B.Sc Nursing-CET 2023 will be from Government Colleges and all other private and minority institutes.

All the seats for the B Sc-Nursing course will be filled by the candidates from the State Merit List. All seats of Government Nursing Colleges and 85 per cent seats under the State quota of private Nursing Colleges will be made available for all the candidates from the State and these seats will be filled on the basis of MH-B.Sc Nursing-CET merit list.

As there is no admission through NEET UG, all India quota and outside Maharashtra State quota / will not be available. All admissions to State and Institutional quota will be done through MH-B.Sc Nursing-CET only.