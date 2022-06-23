Admissions process for Poly, ITI courses in full swing; some branches & trades in high demand

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 23:

The admissions process for the post-SSC technical and engineering courses like polytechnics and Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) are in full swing. Some of the branches and trades are in high demand among youths as they get jobs or become self-employed immediately after completing courses.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the SSC result on June 17. The registration process for the polytechnic courses began on June 1. The admission process got impetus only after the SSC result. The registration for ITI admissions commenced on June 17.

Talking to this newspaper, joint director of Technical Education (Aurangabad region) Dr Umesh Nagdeve said that around 1000 candidates confirmed their admissions at 10 Facilitation Centres (FCs) of Government polytechnics in Marathwada while registration at FCs of private polytechnics is also increasing gradually.

He said that the figure of admissions would grow at a fast pace in the coming days as they had reached up to 1.50 lakh students through the ‘School Connect’ initiative.

Coordinator of Admission Committee of Government ITI Pravin Kulkarni said that there is a good response for the ITI courses as they are given hands-on training and the syllabus has more stress on practical than theory. It has 80 per cent weightage for practical and 20 per cent for theory papers this year while the last year, the practical had 70 per cent weightage and theory 30 per cent.

He said that students learn all industry norms during their on-factory training. “Around 1128 candidates registered for 30 trades of the Government ITI of the city,” he said.

Box

News courses

Both the Government polytechnic and ITI have launched one new course each for the new academic year (2022-23) and their admission process has also begun.

The name of a new course of the Government Polytechnic is ‘Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning’ while the Government ITI started the new course ‘Operator Advanced Machine Tool.’

Box

Number of seats

Dr Nagdeve said that there are over 15,000 intakes in all the private and Government polytechnics of the region while 1500 have confirmed admissions till today.

“I hope that all the seats will be filled as we have reached 1.50 lakh school students in the eight districts to create awareness about the polytechnic courses. We found thousands of candidates unaware of the courses,” he said.

Box

1 L candidates registered for ITI

There are 1.30 lakh ITI seats across the State while 1 lakh youths have registered so far. Pravin Kulkarni said that number of registered candidates is expected to increase up to three times compared to intake.

Box

Courses in high demand

Dr Nagdeve said that the popularity of the polytechnic courses depends on the trends in the market while core branches are always in demand. Dr Kulkarni said that some courses which help to get jobs easily are in demand every year. The courses which are in demand in considering trends are as follows;

--------Polytechnics

1. Computer Engineering

2. Electronics Engineering

3. Electrical Engineering

4. Mechanical Engineering

--------------ITIs

1. Electrician

2. Fitter

3. Motor Mechanical

4. Refrigeration and AC