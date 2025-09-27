AI, Chandrayan, culture, EV, social media depicted through rangoli

The young artists depicted Artificial Intelligence (AI), electric vehicles, bullet trains, the use of social media, Chandrayaan and dance forms of Maharashtra.

On the first day of the Central Youth Festival, a rangoli competition was held in the afternoon session on the stage of the Fine Arts Department. For this art form, three themes were given.

They were 'Concept of AI' Celebration of Symbols from the Constitution' and 'Traditional and Artistic Maharashtra'."

The students also illustrated various topics through rangoli such as the national bird – the peacock, Pandharpur Wari, folk art, Warli art, Puranpoli and traditional festivals and various dance forms of the State.

Dr Kailas Ambhure shared this information. A written exam was conducted in the morning for twelve shortlisted teams, out of which the top five teams were selected for the oral round in the afternoon. Based on their performance, the final results were declared. On the second day, Sunday, elocution and debate competitions are scheduled to take place at the same venue.

Box

1 result of Youth Festival announced

The result of the first competition of the Central Youth Festival was announced on the evening of the opening day. A quiz competition was held at Shabdrang Stage (CIFART Auditorium). The names of the winners are as follows;

--First Prize: Saraswati Bhuvan Science College

--Second Prize: Swami Ramanand Teerth College-Ambajogai

--Third Prize: Ankushrao Tope College, Jalna

Box

Percussion Performances on Srujan Stage

Two art forms were presented at Srujan Rangmanch, the stage number two. In the morning session, the performance of Indian classical instruments was showcased. A total of six college teams participated. Indian classical percussion instrument performances took place at the same venue in the afternoon session. A total of 12 colleges presented their art in this contest.