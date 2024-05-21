Air valve affixed on 1200 mm pipeline dislodges

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The taps in many parts of the city will be going dry on Wednesday as the air valve fixed upon a 1200 mm size diameter pipeline dislodged near Kavadgaon (Paithan Road) on Tuesday at 3.15 pm. The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) swung into action and stopped the water supply to seize the wastage of water in a large quantity and undertook the repairing work on a war footing basis. The task continued till late in the evening. Hence the water supply of the city was disrupted totally from the afternoon on Tuesday. Hence the CSMC could not store water for distribution. Hence there will be no water supply in many parts of the city on Wednesday.

It may be noted that the construction of highway is underway on Paithan Road. Hence the air valve got damaged at Kavadgaon. The incident came to notice when the waste of water got increased in large quantity. The CSMC undertook the task of repairing the valve by stopping the water supply through the pipeline. Meanwhile, the water supply through 700 mm and 900 mm size pipelines remained unaffected till the water treatment plant at Pharola. A quantity of 25-30 MLD of water is received through two pipelines, but the quantity is insufficient to quench the thirst of the citizens. The municipal corporation was unable to fill up the elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs) in the city on Tuesday. Hence the areas that were to get water on Wednesday would get water in their taps either late in the evening or one day late, stated the CSMC water supply section officials.

The water level in the Harsul tank has also been reduced to a height of 2 to 2.5 feet. The water storage is unable to reach the pipe that lifts water from the tank through natural gravitational force. A suggestion was made to install a water pump to lift the water, but the civic officers underlined the need for an electricity connection. Hence it was then proposed to hire a big electricity generator for a month and lift water from the tank round the clock. However, the civic authorities are yet to take a decision on it.