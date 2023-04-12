Ajanta Caves paintings to be conserved with latest technology

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Director (Scientific Preservation) of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, New Delhi), Ram Nigam, today inaugurated the two-day long national level workshop on ‘Scientific Conservation and Preservation of Paintings’ at CFC building on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University campus, in the morning.

Nigam underlined that indeed there is a challenge in the preservation of the famous paintings at world heritage Ajanta Caves owing to the rise in dust and pollution levels, apart from the rush of visitors.

“ Our experts are leaving no stone unturned to protect the paintings of Ajanta Caves. The workshop will throw light on the emerging trends and latest technology used in the task of conserving murals and paintings at the caves. Hence the outcome of the workshop will help to perform the conservation task with quality. Presently, the old traditional method is used to perform the task of quality, but the utilisation of new technology, tools and trends will help to perform the same task with more quality,” said Ram Nigam.

Director of the Government Institute of Forensic Science Dr Ulhas Patil, BAMU registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhale, superintending archaeologist (Jabalpur) Shivkant Bajpai, superintending archaeological chemist (Science Branch, Indore) Dinesh Kumar Verma, superintending archaeological chemist (Science Branch, Mysore) Mangiram, superintending archaeological chemist (ASI, Science Branch) Shrikant Mishra and deputy superintending archaeological chemist (Ajanta Caves) Dr S Vinodh Kumar and Tourism Administration (BAMU) Dr Rajesh Ragade also graced the event.

Nigam also highlighted how the science experts had taken efforts to preserve Bagh Caves paintings (Madhya Pradesh). The deteriorating condition of the rock base coerced the removal of the paintings and preserved them in the museum. On other hand, the condition of the paintings is good and the situation would not get adverse, hoped the director.

Box

Monitoring of visitors

We welcome the tourists as they are visiting to see the heritage. However, the rush of visitors is a major challenge. Hence monitoring the footfalls is on cards. The tourists while seeing paintings inside four caves inhale oxygen and exhale carbon dioxide. This gives rise to humidity and disturbs the room temperature. Hence we would be monitoring the data of visitors and then take necessary measures to protect the paintings. The latest technology is now available in the field to identify the material used in paintings and artworks. Hence our focus is on preserving paintings with less human intervention,” stressed Ram Nigam.

Surgery is the last option

Presently, a batch of 40 visitors is allowed entry in each of the four painted caves at Ajanta on a rotation basis. Each batch is allowed to spend 20 minutes inside the painted cave. The issue of controlling rush becomes tough during tourist seasons. The issue does not exist during regular seasons. To protect the paintings, first, all the scientific treatment is done and if needed surgery is the last option. In Bagh Caves, the science experts reached the surgery status to preserve the paintings. Meanwhile, the situation of paintings at Ajanta Caves has not reached the critical stage,” said Shrikant Mishra.

The conservation of paintings at Ajanta Caves is a regular process for us and the condition of the paintings is good, said Dr S Vinodh Kumar.