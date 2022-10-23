Alert neighbours while going outstation on Diwali

Aurangabad

Diwali is being celebrated with enthusiasm after a gap of two years. Many have planned to go out of the station during Diwali vacations. However, the thieves take advantage of the situation and burgle the houses. Hence, police have appealed to the residents to inform the neighbours to remain alert and to inform the newspaper, milk vendors and maids as well. Similarly, the concerned police stations should also be informed.

Thieves are always seeking an opportunity to burgle a locked house. If they spot any house locked, they keep a watch for the entire day on the house and burgle it during the night. Hence, it is important to take precautions to prevent thefts.

The police appealed to the residents that they should not keep jewellery and cash in the house while going out of the station. Similarly, they should also refrain from posting their travel plans on social media. They should take note that the doors are locked and secured so that the thieves cannot enter the house easily.

Crime branch PI Avinash Aghav said, people while going out should inform the neighbours to look after the house. The lights of the houses should be kept on. They should see that the heaps of newspapers and milk bags should not gather which can give the idea of a locked house to the thieves. The two-wheelers in the parking should be tied with an iron chain and lock.