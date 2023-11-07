All firecrackers tested by MPCB found within noise limit

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) on Monday checked the noise level of firecrackers from different parts of the country and found that all of them were within the limit of 125 decibel.

The test was conducted at a ground in Chikalthana MIDC in the presence of officials. However, citizens who were watching the test pointed out that the firecrackers that were tested on the playground did not produce as much noise as the ones that typically burst during the festival.

The MPCB officials said that they would investigate the matter and take action against those found selling or bursting illegal firecrackers. They also urged citizens to cooperate and burst firecrackers safely. MIDC Cidco police station inspector Gautam Patare, Eco green foundation’s Dr Meenakshi Battase, MIDC executive engineer Ramesh Giri and others were present.