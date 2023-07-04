Alumni meet held in JNEC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A convention of Alumni Association of Civil Engineering Department, Jawaharlal Nehru Engineering College, MGM Univeristy campus, was held on Tusday. The former students of the 2003 batch refreshed their memories and enjoyed the company of classmates.

Principal Dr Harirang Shinde, association coordinator Dr Parminder Kaur, Principal Dr Bhagwan Patil, association representative Dr Prashatn Avsarmal, Department head Dr Vijaya Pradhan, divisional coordinator of the association Laxmikant Kokate and present and ex-students from the department were present. The programme began with a documentary showing the journey of the college. The members gave their introduction and also interesting and rare incidents of college time.

Shrikant Paygavhane, Sachin Nalawade, Gopesh Yadav, Sumair Razvi, Madhav Patil, Amit Bhandari, Balaji Mishra, Nilesh Joshi, Satya Dhaka and others were present. Principal Dr Harirang Shinde gave information about the new curriculum, grading and evaluation system in the university.

He also talked about launching two new courses-Civil Engineering with Computer Application and Civil Engineering (Construction Technology). Earlier, Dr Vijaya Pradhan made an introductory speech. Jaya Ramchandani conducted the proceedings while Kokate proposed a vote of thanks.