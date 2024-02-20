Always ready to help Bamu for Govt aid: Dr Karad

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “I am the former student of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu). I will always help to get the support of the Central and State Government for its development,” said Dr Bhagwat Karad, the union Minister of State for Finance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 'PM Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA) scheme online in a national programme organised by the Ministry of Higher Education of the union Government. Under the scheme, the Rs 104 crore fund was approved for Bamu.

The arrangement of screening the PM USHA launching event was made at CFART Auditorium in Bamu on Tuesday. The programme was held under the chairmanship of vice-chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari.

Dr Bhagwat Karad was speaking as a chief guest for the event. He hoped that the university would develop and the premises would flourish in the future due to receiving the Government funds.

The selection of the universities was made after a meeting of 'Project Approval Board (PAB) under the Higher Education Department of the Central Government. Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, and Management Council member Gajanan Sanap were present on the stage. The programme was attended by members of various authorities and boards of the university, department heads, professors, officers and employees.

76 universities selected for MERU

Nearly 76 universities, under the Multi-Disciplinary Education Research University (MERU), will get a grant of Rs 3,618.39 crores as per the announcement by PM Modi during a meeting held in Jammu today. Under this scheme, Bamu will get Rs 100 crore and its Model College at Ghansawangi was sanctioned Rs 4 crore.

Later, VC Dr Vijay Fulari gave power point presentation on the 'MERU' project. He said that various departmental equipment and infrastructure facilities will be made available for the implementation of educational activities in accordance with the new national education policy. Parag Hase conducted the proceedings of the programme while Dr G D Khedkar proposed a vote of thanks.