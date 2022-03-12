AMC appoints contractor to operate fish market in Shahgunj

Aurangabad, March 12:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) had spent Rs 3 crore on constructing a dedicated Fish Market on the campus of Shahgunj vegetable market, eight years ago. The aim was to bring all the vendors selling fish in different parts of the city under one roof. However, none of them showed interest in setting up their business in the above market citing myriad reasons.

The waste of money was highlighted several times. Taking cognizance of which, the AMC has geared up and appointed one contractor to bring all vendors under one roof.

The National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) has given the fund for market to the AMC. Earlier, the market was to be constructed near old Central Octroi Checkpost. The locals and political persons opposed it. Later, on Shahgunj was finalised to construct the market. The building got constructed, but the sellers refused to resume their business in the market.

Now, the animal husbandry section of AMC has appointed a contractor to bring all the fish-vendors. The contractor will be paying Rs 4.40 lakh annually to AMC and he has to deposit Rs 4 lakh as an earnest deposit. The contractor will collect monthly rent from the vendors. This is only on paper. The time will tell whether the vendors will establish their business in the market or not?

It is learnt that the vendors were opposition to shift their business due to non-availability of adequate parking space near the fish market for the customers as well as themselves.