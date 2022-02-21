AMC civic chief suspends four zoo workers

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Feb 21:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator has issued suspension orders of four workers deployed at Siddharth Garden Zoo under dereliction of duty. The action was taken on the basis of the report submitted by the deputy commissioner. This is the first of its kind major action taken by the AMC in the last two years.

The workers Sanjay Waghmare, Ravi Waghmare, Shaikh Salim and Ramesh Dhotre were posted in the zoo. They were showing lethargy in rendering their duties. Few of them had even created nuisance after consuming liquor. Hence the Department of Zoo proposed their transfers. The deputy commissioner concerned then held a hearing to know their say. However, these workers spoke impolitely with him. Taking cognizance of which the deputy commissioner Santosh Tengale submitted the proposal of suspending these four workers. Accordingly, the AMC civic chief and administrator A K Pandey issued suspension orders on February 18.