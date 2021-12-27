AMC conducts RT-PCR test of 33-yr-old Omicron patient

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Dec 27:

The two patients found infected by the Omicron variant of Coronavirus are under observation of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation's (AMC) health team. The civic team collected an RT-PCR swab of a 33-year-old patient, who had returned from Dubai, on Monday. His report will be received by tomorrow. The civic health team will also conduct testing of 50-year-old NRI (another patient infected by Omicron variant) after two days. He is in a private hospital. Presently, the health condition of both of them is stable, said the municipal officer of health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha.

It may be noted that the above youth landed at Delhi from Dubai and then reached the city. He was tested Covid-19 positive in RT-PCR conducted in the city's private laboratory. He was then admitted to the private hospital and was given discharge after five days. He was also reported negative in the test conducted by a private lab on December 25. However, on the same day, his genome sequencing report from NIV-Pune was received by the AMC and he was again admitted to the AMC's Meltron Hospital. The youth demanded discharge from the hospital saying that the government has allowed private labs to conduct the tests. He is already tested as negative by a private lab.

It is learnt that the treatment on patients infected with Omicron variant and Covid-19 patients is the same. The medicines are also the same. Meanwhile, it is hinted that new medicines are likely to be introduced for the treatment of Omicron patients in a few days, soon.