AMC goes aggressive to get rid of air pollution in city

Aurangabad, Aug 29:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has geared up to implement and adopt measures to control the prevailing air pollution in the city under the Central Government’s National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).

According to the AMC garden superintendent

Vijay Patil,“ We are developing eight vertical gardens at five selected spots. More than a year ago, the AMC developed the city’s first vertical garden, on a pilot basis, upon a nullah, near Siddharth Garden. Of the eight spots, the development of vertical gardens near Wajd Memorial Hall (in Town Hall) and Mahaveer Chowk (near Baba Petrol Pump) have been completed. These are the state-of-the-art vertical gardens built through funds granted under the 15th Finance Commission to implement the NCAP. The ground survey is underway and the addition of new spots for the vertical gardens is on our card.”

The AMC administrator Abhijeet Chaudhari has reviewed the progress of the measures being taken by AMC under NCAP.

“ The vertical gardens will be going to come up at Nageshwarwadi, S B College Road, Cidco Bus Stand, Mondha Naka and Daily Market Aurangpura, while the gardens at Wajd Memorial Hall and Mahaveer Chowk are nearly completed. These vertical gardens will help purify the air in the proximity and arrest the dust in the air. The project will help ensure the health and safety of the citizens and the tourists in the city,” said the garden superintendent.

Eight fountains

The AMC will also be constructing eight water fountains at different squares and circles on busy streets in the city. Out of which, the construction of fountains at Mahaveer Chowk and Damdi Mahal (near Ganesh Colony) is nearing completion. The rest are also on verge of completion, said Patil.

AMC’s struggle

It is apparent that the AMC is building vertical gardens, but the civic body is also facing a challenge in preserving the garden in intact condition. The plants in the plastic pots are of delicate type. Hence, the plants turn yellow if there is a delay in watering plants. Moreover, the grill frames fixed to protect the pots in the vertical garden upon nullah near Siddharth Garden are also missing, it is learnt.