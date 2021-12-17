AMC removes 22 illegal hutments from Seven Hills vicinity

Aurangabad, Dec 17:

The anti-encroachment squad of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has today removed 22 illegally developed hutments, on both sides of the road, extending from Seven Hills flyover to Gajanan Maharaj temple. These encroachments was existing for the past many years. Meanwhile, the civic officials were shocked as a valve of water distribution pipeline valve and an electricity distribution box were existing in these hutments.

The AMC had spent crores of rupees on the development of the wide cement concrete road from Seven Hills. It is flanked by footpaths on both sides. However, for the past many years, these hutments encroached the footpaths. They were earning their livelihood by making and selling stone or wooden make traditional kitchen accessories (like mortar and pestle, sil batta etc) and other home appliances. Besides, the unpleasant scene like spreading of washed clothes for drying in front of the hutments or every available space on the road was hurting the sentiments of citizens. In addition, the kids would also litter on the road.

Acting upon the orders of the AMC administrator A K Pandey, the additional commissioner R P Nikam and his team comprising designated officers R S Rachatwar, P B Gaoli and others took the action. Initially, there was strong opposition from the hutments. The women folk argued and picked a quarrel with squad officials. However, the ladies police set these women members aside. In a span of two hours, the AMC removed 22 hutments. Meanwhile, the passers witnessing the action was relieved on seeing the action taken by the AMC officials.

After removing the encroachments, the AMC's mechanical section deployed its vehicle to transport the leftovers and also stone dust in large quantities. The AMC will spread the stone dust in the bed of Kham River. The debris and other waste are in large quantities. Hence it would be transported in 25 trips of trucks, said the AMC sources.