AMC sets target to plant 50 K tress

Aurangabad, June 5.

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has set a target of planting 50,000 trees in the monsoon season. The AMC’s Garden Department plants trees on a big level every year.

The State Government has given a target of 24,800 trees while the Civic Body will plant 50,000 trees. It has planted 12,000 trees in the different parts of the city on Sunday on World Environment Day in the first phase.

Of them, 7,500 trees were planted between Prozone Mall and Kalagram Road, 1200 from Salim Ali Lake to TV Centre, 200 at traffic island near Damadi Mahal, and 600 trees in Kamal pond.

Additional AMC commissioner B B Nemane said that trees would be planted on a big level on Beed bypass road in the second phase.

B B Nemane, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, former deputy mayor Raju Shinde, AMC medical officer Dr Paras Mandalecha, chief officer of Garden Department Dr Vijay Patil, Education Officer Ramnath Thore, executive engineer Bhagwat Phad, establishment officer Vikram Darade, engineering S D Kakde, R N Sandha, cultural officer Sanjive Sonar, former corporator Ankita Vidhate, Sanjay Suradkar, Janardhan Bhadke planted the trees on the road from Prozone Mall to Kalagram today.

Students of Primary Marathi and Urdu medium schools of Ashok Nagar, Naregaon and 55 Udayan Shalini fellowship holders were present.