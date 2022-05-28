AMC to consult ASI in preserving fortification wall; water towers of Nahers

Aurangabad, May 28:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) will soon contact the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) and seek its consultation in conserving the heritage structures of the city including fortification walls and water air towers (Bambas) built on live Nahers (aqueducts).

It so happened that the AMC administrator and municipal commissioner A K Pandey, on Tuesday, surveyed the area between Kham River and Himayat Baugh, on foot to implement the pre-monsoon maintenance works.

The civic chief expressed his concern over the fortification wall being ruined by the people staying around it. He expressed his disappointment on seeing the encroachments.

“ The AMC is on Heritage Conservation Committee (HCC) board. Hence, I instructed the civic authorities to contact the ASI officials (as they are experts in heritage conservation work) and seek further guidance. The expert guidance will be sought on preserving the fortification wall of the city. We will also preserve the water air towers existing in the city. They are the part of our ancient and unique water distribution system through Nahers during medieval period,” said Pandey adding that all efforts will be taken to revive the past glory of the city.