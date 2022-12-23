AMC to implement 60:40 formula in water distribution from Jan 2023

- Remaining 40 pc areas of the city to get water in taps on the 7th day.

- The supply schedule will be implemented on a rotational basis.

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) will be supplying tap water on a gap of 3 days to 60 per cent of residents of the city, from January 1, 2023. The remaining 40 per cent of residents will be getting water on a gap of six days, said the sources. Earlier, the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court ordered the AMC administration to plan and supply water as per the above schedule. The supply schedule will be reversed after a fortnight. It will be implemented on rotation.

Presently, the AMC supplies water to different parts of the city on the gap of five days and seven days respectively. Hence the High Court intervened and sought detailed information from the AMC. Accordingly, the civic administration presented its issues and problems before the court which later on gave the above order to implement the 60:40 per cent formula.

Under the guidance of the AMC administrator Abhijeet Chaudhari, the water supply section divided the whole city into two parts (including Cidco sectors). Hence from the first day of the New Year, 60 per cent of citizens will get water in their taps on the fourth day and 40 per cent on the seventh day.

Rotation in water supply

The residents of Cidco will also get water as per the 60:40 percentage formula. The schedule of three and six days will be reversed after 15 days.

As per rotational basis, the areas getting water on a gap of three days, after a fortnight, will get water on a gap of six days, while those getting water after six days will get on a gap of three days. The new supply schedule may be a challenging task in the summer for the civic authorities. It is said that the civic administration is trying its best to implement the equal distribution of water in the city.