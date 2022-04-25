AMC to rope in private partner to draft new city development plan

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, April 25:

In a surprising development, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has decided to hire the services of a private agency to conduct survey and compile necessary information details relating to ELU (existing land use) and PLU (proposed land use) maps required to draft the Integrated City Development Plan of Aurangabad.

As reported earlier, acting upon the orders of the state government, the task of preparing the plan has been undertaken by the AMC. The state government has also deployed a DP (Development Plan) Unit comprising town planners to prepare the plan and maps during last year. The DP Unit is headed by deputy director (Town Planning) Raza Khan.

The unit had started field work few months ago. They also procured drone survey report as base to prepare the map of ELU. However, the task of preparing ELU and PLU maps, requires detailing. Therefore, the AMC has decided to rope in the private partner.

The incharge deputy director(town Planning) at AMC, A B Deshmukh

said, “ The geographical information of the AMC’s total jurisdiction will be collected through a system for prepaing the ICDP. It include preparartion of ELU and PLU maps, collect and compile all information about the AMC estate and infrastructure through a thorough survey and prepare their maps. Besides, there is also need to provide technical advisory service to DP Units and certify the proposed road development schemes undertaken by AMC’s Town Planning section.”

The appointment of agency will be made for 10 years. The agency will be responsible to bring on record the new lay-outs expected to come up in the city (in next 10 years) and integrate them with the ICDP, said Deshmukh.