AMC to start 200 e-charging stations in city

and erecting e-charging stations.

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Feb 11:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator A K Pandey has informed that the civic administration will be utilising the 15 Finance Commission funds to erect 200 e-vehicles charging stations in different parts of the city.

Pandey also mentioned of subsidy offered by the government to people buying electric vehicles.

To overcome the growing carbon footprints in the respective jurisdictions, the Central Government has drafted a policy encouraging the usage of electric vehicles. To reduce the ratio of carbon-di-oxide (CO2) in the atmosphere, the Central

Government has also instructed the government offices and local self-bodies to buy electric vehicles for their official use. It may be noted that the Central and State Governments are also implementing various schemes to overcome

the impact on the city due to Climate Change.

It is learnt that the AMC will be spending 85 per cent of the funds it has received under the 15th Finance Commission on buying e-vehicles and erecting e-charging centres. Pandey underlined, " The AMC in association with ASCDCL has

started the process of drafting Climate Action Plan to record the problems emerging due to change in climate and how to face them. ASCDCL has purchased five e-vehicles and the AMC will also be buying the electric vehicles for its office-

bearers. Now, the AMC will set up 200 e-charging stations. The first e-charging station will be at the AMC office. The e-charging stations will be set up on the campus of all government offices, petrol pumps, railway station, commercial

complexes etc."

Presently, the ASCDCL has erected three e-charging stations. The e-charging facility is also made available at the AMC's first petrol pump at the old Central Octroi Checkpost. Meanwhile, the fixing of charges will be decided after framing of the

policy, it is learnt.

Boxxxxxxxx

Features of e-charging stations

The ASCDCL has spent Rs 86 lakh on establishing an e-charging station with a capacity to charge four vehicles at one time at the office. An average of 30 kWh capacity of the battery is there in e-vehicle. One vehicle is charged between one hour and three hours and can be driven up to 300 km. An area of 100 square feet (10x10 feet) is sufficient to start one e-charging station. A sum of Rs 3 lakh to Rs 35 lakh is expected to start one e-charging station on private land.