Angry citizens block road for over one hour for water supply

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The contractor GVPR Company has recently laid a 350 mm diameter internal water pipeline under the new water supply scheme adjacent to the Pundaliknagar Main Road. However, this has resulted in multiple breakages of the old 200 mm diameter pipeline, leading to a contaminated water supply. In response, irate citizens blocked the road for one and a half hours on Tuesday evening, causing traffic congestion and disrupting Diwali shopping plans.

The protest was called off after assurances from officials of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation's water supply section. It appeared that there was a political agenda behind the protest. A similar issue had occurred in the Pundaliknagar area just two days earlier due to the company’s workers. Considering the number of households in the area, a new 350 mm diameter internal line was installed for water supply. However, this work was done overnight, and the company’s workers neglected the existing 200 mm diameter water and drainage pipelines, leading to disruptions in water supply.

Meanwhile, CSMC deputy engineer Mahesh Chaudhary arrived at the protest site. He informed the officials from GVPR and MJP, but none of them showed up, therefore, the water supply officials had to calm the agitated citizens.

How was the work done at midnight?

In lane number 9 of Pundaliknagar, the company’s workers left without filling the dug pit. This raises questions about how the water pipeline work was completed after midnight. As a result, several locations experienced pipeline breaks and contaminated water supply post-installation. The CSMC water supply section has instructed the contractor company to undertake repairs. However, two days later, with no action taken, local citizens took to the streets on Tuesday evening to express their frustration with both the municipal corporation and the company.

Negligence of PMC and Engineers

According to BJP office-bearer Ashok Damle, how water pipeline work can happen at night. Both PMC and the municipal corporation seem to be ignoring this issue. A road has been dug up at the entrance of the alley, which hasn’t been repaired. During the Diwali festival, there’s a supply of contaminated and untimely water. Meanwhile, some political figures are misleading the citizens with their agendas.