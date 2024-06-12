Angry citizens protest to open Akashwani and Amarpreet Chowks for traffic

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

For the past four years, citizens have been continuously protesting and demanding to open both Akashwani Chowk and Amarpreet Chowk for traffic. More than 20 citizens have died in accidents while crossing the road during this period. However, neither the Police, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation, nor the Public Works Department (PWD) have taken a serious note of this issue. Following the accidental death of a woman on Tuesdaye evning, angry citizens renamed Akashwani Chowk as "Mrityu Chowk" on Wednesday afternoon as a form of protest.

Akashwani Chowk is extremely dangerous

Anita Yatiraj Baheti (65, resident of Dombivli) was killed by a speeding gas tanker while crossing the highly dangerous Akashwani Chowk on Tuesday at 7.45 pm, while her husband, Yatiraj, was seriously injured. The speeding truck, heading from old Mondha towards Seven Hills, hit them while they were crossing the road. A fortnight ago, a student lost his life while crossing the road in front of the office of the Godavari Marathwada Irrigation Development Corporation (GMIDC). Nearly 20 citizens have died due to the closure of the chowk in last four years. The increasing speed of vehicles has led to a rise in the number of deaths. The protesters angrily questioned when the administration will take this issue seriously?

What should be done about this administration?

Angry citizens staged intense protests at Akashwani Chowk at 12 noon on Wednesday. They shouted slogans against the police administration on the occasion. Those who participated in the protest included Rajesh Jangle, Ganesh Pawar, Raju Tongire, Kiran Ubale, Balasaheb Dabhade, Atiq Ali, Ashish Rathod, Gopal Pandhare, Shankar Matre, Balasaheb Muthal, Nandkumar Gawali, Govind Vibhute, Dheeraj Pawar, Bhola Pahelajani, Hemant Patel, Satish Sakhare, and others.

The police inspector (traffic branch) Amol Devkar and police inspector (Jawaharnagar Police Station) Suraj Bandgar discussed the issue with the protesters and assured them of putting up their demands before the senior police officials.