Annual gathering at St. Meera School

January 9, 2023

The theme of the gathering was Change. Prizes were given to the meritorious students. Sabale praised the school for its achievements.

A play was presented to mark the birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule. Various programmes and dances were presented by students. School advisor Milind Patil, Abhishek Patil, Riya Patil, administrator L D Patil, principal Seema Datta, parents and staff were present.

