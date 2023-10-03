Another student crushed under municipal garbage truck

Garbage truck collides with moped near Savarkar Chowk in Samarthnagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 20-year-old student, Umesh Vishwas Shinde, was killed on Tuesday after being hit by a municipal garbage truck at Savarkar Chowk in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The accident took place at 1:30 pm when Umesh was riding a moped with his friend Omraje. This incident marks the second fatality involving a municipal hyva truck in just four months.

According to the police report, Umesh, a resident of Zalta Phata, had recently enrolled in the degree programme at MGM hotel management. He and his friend Omraje were on their way to deliver a lunch box to a relative around 1:30 pm. As Umesh approached Savarkar Chowk signal, near MP law college, a speeding municipal garbage truck (MH-20-EL-0094) collided with their moped.

The impact caused Omraje to be thrown aside, but Umesh came under the left front wheel of the garbage truck. Nearby residents rushed to the scene and admitted him to the Government medical college and hospital, but doctors declared him dead. Following the incident, the driver ran away from the spot and surrendered at the Kranti Chowk police station.

Was only brother to three sisters

Umesh was the only brother to three sisters. His father runs a hotel at Zalta. The cries of his family left everyone present at the GMCH hospital deeply moved. Even his college friends were in tears.

Another accident in four months

It is worth noting that just four months ago, another accident involving a municipal vehicle claimed the life of Omkar Laxman Thorat, a 23-year-old student, near MGM.