Applications being invited for J K Jadhav Sahitya Award

Aurangabad, May 12:

Applications are being invited for the State level J K Jadhav Sahitya Award. The award was instituted by the founder president of Bhartiya Gramin Punarrachna Sanstha J K Jadhav eight years ago.

It is given for one best selected Marathi novel, short story and collection of poetry. The winner of each category will get the award which comprises Rs 11,000 cash, a shawl and a memento.

The literary works that were published between January 1, 2021, to December 31 can be sent in three copies along with entries up to May 31.

Committee chairman J K Jadhav and organiser Dr Bhimrao Waghchoure appealed to the writers and published to send the entries to Principal Vishnu Bhingardeo, J K Jadhav College, Vaijapur.