Approval of differently-abled school revoked

Aurangabad, Jan 2:

The approval of the Late Bhagwanrao Gotavale differently-abled residential school was canceled by the commissioner of the handicapped welfare directorate due to lack of physical facilities and irregularities in management. The teachers have also been deprived of salaries and allowances from the past sixteen months. Teachers have demanded immediate payment of arrears.

In a surprise visit by the then CEO of Zilla Parishad on September 3, 2020, it was noticed that the school lacked physical facilities and there were irregularities in the management. The CEO submitted a report to the welfare commissioner. Therefore, the school was de-recognized and the registration certificate was canceled. The report states that while the management is responsible for the schools pity state, the non-teaching staff working on a regular basis in the school from 2009-2010 till date are not guilty in this case and they have been working online without pay for the last 16 months. The teachers have demanded justice from the social welfare commissioner and district social welfare officer.