Armed dacoity in Hamrapur Shivar

Aurangabad

Around 6 to 7 dacoits conducted an armed dacoity at three localities in Hamrapur Shivar in Vaijapur tehsil in the wee hours on Wednesday. Three villagers were injured in the attack while the dacoits stole cash, gold and silver jewellery, amounting to Rs 2 lakh. A case has been registered against unidentified dacoits with Virgaon police station.

Police said, Kamlabai Waghaskar lives alone on a farm at Hamrapur Shivar. On Wednesday at around 1 am, the dacoits entered her house by breaking the door and threatened her with a knife. They then snatched Rs 11,000, a gold chain and earrings, all amounting to Rs 38,000 from her.

They went to the farm locality of Bhausaheb Gaikwad and entered his house. When Bhausaheb tried to resist them, they beat him with an iron rod, sickle, knife and sticks. They took Rs 23,000 cash and jewellery.

Then they proceed towards Babasaheb Gaikwad’s house where they beat Babasaheb, his mother Shakuntala, and his father Asaram. They snatched a gold chain from the neck of Shakuntala and other articles worth Rs 96,300.

After this incident, they went to Sheshrao Madhavrao Chaudhary’s house and attacked Chaudhary. They threatened him with weapons and snatched Rs 2,000 cash and jewellery, amounting to Rs 44,000.

The Veergaon police station’s API Sharadchandra Rodge, PSI Navnath Kadam, constables Ganesh Brahmande, Gunwant Thorat, Pravin Abhang, and others rushed and inspected the spot.

On Wednesday afternoon, SP Manish Kalwaniya, assistant SP Mahek Swami, local crime branch PI Rameshwar Renge and other officers also visited the spot.