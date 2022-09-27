Artificial limbs camp on Oct 2

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 27:

An artificial limbs camp (Jaipur foot) camp will be organised to mark the birth centenary year of freedom fighter and founder editor of Lokmat Jawaharlal Darda. The camp will be conducted by Sadhu Vaswani Mission, Pune at Lokmat Bhavan, Jalna Road on October 2 between 9 am and 2 pm. The measurement of the limb needed by the patients will be taken during the camp. Similarly, the specialists will guide the patients. After taking the measurement, the patients will receive the limbs within a few days. The interested physically challenged persons will have to register for the camp on mobile phone number 8830367373. The persons handicapped due to polio will not get artificial limbs in the camp. The camp has been organised with the support of Lokmat Help Line and Lions Club Royal.

Persons loses foot or hand in the accidents, due to diabetes, blood vein disease, or gangrene. Such persons with the help of artificial limbs and do physical activities like a normal person. They can run, play, and use a bicycle or cycle rickshaw. The camp will help the physically challenged persons to live a normal life.