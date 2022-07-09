Ashadhi Ekadashi celebrated at Sanskruti Global School

Aurangabad, July 9: ‘Ashadhi Ekadashi’ was celebrated by pre-primary and primary students of Sanskruti Global School. The children came to school dressed as 'warkaris' carrying cymbals in their hands and rosary around their neck. Girls wore a nine yard saree and carried basil pot on their head. All students made a ringan (circle) and the entire campus reverberated with the chanting of ‘vitthala vitthala Jay Hari Vitthala.’ The traditional 'Dindi' led by a palanquin carrying the photo of Lord Vitthal was conducted. All teachers and non-teaching staff also participated. Students of std 1 sang the Bhajans of Saint Dnyaneshwar and Saint Tukaram. Students were explained the importance of Ashadhi Ekadashi.