ASI, DoF starts erecting iron scaffolding to relocate beehives at Ajanta Caves

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A major safety operation is underway at the world-famous Ajanta Caves, where 240 tourists were stung and injured by honey bees over the weekend — on Saturday and Sunday (June 7 and 8). In response to these recurring bee attacks, the Department of Forest (DoF) and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) have decided to relocate the beehives present at the site.

As part of this effort, iron scaffolding was erected throughout Monday to gain access to the beehives. A rescue team from Pune has been called in to safely remove the hives, confirmed the ASI officials.

Large beehives belonging to giant honey bees (Apis dorsata) are located in front of Caves No. 4, 9, 10, and 26. While bee colonies have existed there for many years, the bees have recently become more aggressive, and attacks on tourists have increased over the past 15 days. Just this weekend alone, 240 visitors were stung. A joint meeting of the ASI (Aurangabad Circle) and DoF was held on Sunday (June 8), in which the decision was made to relocate the hives.

It may be noted that Ajanta Caves remain closed on Mondays for the tourists every week.

Acting on this, teams began setting up a circular iron scaffold in front of Cave No. 10, which contains the highest number of hives (six). About 60 personnel from the DoF, ASI, Science Branch, and security staff participated in the task. The hives in front of Cave No. 10 are located 60 feet above ground, posing significant challenges for the workers erecting the structure. The hives will soon be safely removed and relocated to a secure area, once the Pune rescue team arrives.

Conservation Assistant (ASI, Ajanta sub-circle), Manoj Pawar said, “ Since Monday morning, work has been underway to erect the scaffold needed for removing the hives in front of Cave No. 10. The beehives will soon be safely relocated.”