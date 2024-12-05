ASI utilises culinary delights to protect Bibi ka Maqbara

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Using ingredients commonly found in the kitchen, such as Jaggery, Gum, Fenugreek, Urad Dal etc, the boundary walls of the world-famous Bibi Ka Maqbara were constructed. Many may not know this, but it is true. Currently, the custodian of the monument, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle), has undertaken the task of preserving these boundary walls using the same old materials that were used in the construction of the site in ancient times. The aim is to restore the glory of the heritage as a whole.

The royal mausoleum is protected by boundary walls on all four sides. These walls are ornate, intricately designed, and have latticework. Over the years, the condition of these walls has deteriorated in many places. The ASI has taken up the task of restoring them. Under the guidance of the Superintending Archaeologist (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) Dr Shivkumar Bhagat conservation work is being carried out by the conservation assistant of the monument Sanjay Rohankar.

What materials are being used?

For the conservation work, direct use of materials like cement and lime is not done. Instead, the same old materials – such as Lime, Brick Powder, Jaggery, Gum, Jute, Hibiscus, Urad Dal, Fenugreek, Bal Hirda, Guggul, and Siras – are being mixed and used to preserve the boundary walls. These materials are being used for plastering and creating stone lattices.

Minaret work to begin soon

The conservation of all four minarets of the mausoleum will be carried out in stages. For the plastering of the minarets, old materials (like Lime, Jaggery, Gum, Urad Dal, and Brick Powder) would be used. The work is expected to start soon.