Attempt of stealing AC unit foiled

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Vedantnagar police have booked a thief on charge of attempting to steal an AC unit from a government bungalow, situated in the vicinity of railway station, which was closed for a long time. Police have arrested Sofiyan Rafik Bagwan (25, Naregaon).

Sofiyan entered the government bungalow on October 15 morning and when he was trying to leave the premises with the AC unit and compressor, the forest guard Dagduji Ghodge and Dadarao Barde and mosambi seller held him and handed over to Vedantnagar police station. Further investigation is on by police naik Kishore Bansode.