Aurangabad ranks 14th position in Smart City Contest

Aurangabad, May 5:

The union Government’s Smart City Mission has declared the first phase results of ‘India Smart City Award Contest. Of the 75 cities, Aurangabad secures 14th position in the eligible list and second in the state.

Aurangabad has surpassed cities like Kanpur, Kota, Vellore, Ajmer, Rajkot, Chennai, Coimbatore, Jaipur, Vishakapatnam, Chandigarh, Amritsar and Gwalior.

It may be noted that the joint secretary (Union Ministry of Housing Development and Urban Affairs) and the Director of Smart City Mission, Kunal Kumar has issued letter to all the chief executive officers (CEOs) of Smart Cities on May 4, 2022.The letter enclosed list of cities eligible for the second phase of the India Smart City Award Contest. The list also mentioned the position of cities. These Smart Cities have been asked to submit their nomination for second phase of the contest by June 30, 2022.

Cities of Maharashtra

The names of cities mentioned in the list along with their national and state positions (in bracket) are as follows: Pune (8th and 1st), Aurangabad (14th and 2nd), Solapur (26th and 3rd), Pimpri Chinchwad (33rd and 4th), Nagpur (38th and 5th), Thane (58th and 6th) and Amravati (62nd and 7th).

The Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) CEO, A K Pandey said, “ I am happy that the national ranking has been escalated to good position. The issue of water scarcity will be resolved by the next year.The core issues like city roads, streetlights, heritage structures, education, health etc are being done through the Smart City Funds.The credit goes to the guidance of all public representatives, efficiency of civic officers and ASCDCL’s team.It is the result of united efforts.”