Avatar makes waves with Rs 75L business

Manish Gajbhiye

Aurangabad

Avtar: The Way of Water, directed by James Cameron is making waves across the world. It has been reported that it has made a box office collection of around Rs 190 crores throughout India.

In Aurangabad, the movie is also getting a huge response, especially from youngsters. The multiplex owners have estimated a business to the tune of Rs 75 lakh in the first week of the release of the movie. On the other hand, Rohit Shetty’s Ranbir Kapoor starter ‘Circus’ released in the same week failed to attract cinema lovers from the city. Compared to Avtar, Circus failed to make the expected business, says film critic Ajinkya Ujlambkar

The first part of the movie Avtar received a tremendous response from the people. Friction stories about an alien world have always been an attraction for film viewers, especially youngsters. The storyline was based on a couple from another planet Pandora.

The sequel of the first part, Avtar: The Way of Water continues the story of the couple, which now has four children. The shows the struggle of the Avatars with the invaders from earth.

The most important aspect of the film is its 3D visual effects (VFX). The #-D effects of the next-level technology are appealing to people. The effects in the film are beyond the expectations of the people. Presently, the film is being showcased at the Inox screens at Inox Prozone, Tapadia, Reliance, Khinvasara, and Nupur Mukta cineplexes in the city. In the first week, the total collection of the film in the city is around Rs 75 lakh in the first week, says the manager of Khinvasara Cineplex Suhas Kotecha.

Manager of Nupur-Mukta Cinema Vinod Lokhande said Avtar is getting overwhelming response from the people. We are getting around 80 to 85 percent

Booking for each show. As the Christmas vacations are heading near, we are expecting more business this week. There is a response from a mixed crowd from children to youths, middle-age, and senior citizens.