Avishkar winners upset on receiving prizes with old date & grade

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The winners of the university-level Avishkar Festival held at Dr Babashaeb Ambedkar Marathwada University were given prizes of old date and grade. The prizes have a date as 2014 instead of 2024 and a grade of A instead of A-plus.

Talking to this newspaper, some of the winners of the innovation and research competition expressed their displeasure on receiving the prizes old date and grade.

They said that the year mentioned on the prizes is 2014 with Bamu’s grade A, but, the year is 2024 and there is an improvement its grade as A-plus.

The winners said that the university should correct the error and issue new prizes with an updated grade of Bamu.

It may be noted that Bamu conducted the district-level Avishkar in October. The winners of this competition were eligible to participate in a university-level contest. The two-day university Avishkar was concluded in Bamu campus on December 15. The winners were presented with prizes with an old date and an old university grade.